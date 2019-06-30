Union minister Prakash Javadekar tunes in 'Mann ki Baat' with Puneites

Image Source : PTI Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday hailed the "Mann Ki Baat" as a wonderful programme in the world where a prime minister communicates directly with fellow citizens.

Javadekar said he joined the citizens of Pune in listening the monthly broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he pitched for making water conservation a mass movement on the lines of the cleanliness drive.

Sunday's was the first address of the PM in the second edition of the programme.

"This is one such wonderful programme in the world where Prime Minister holds a direct dialogue with citizens of the country, and since it was the first episode of the second tenure of the Modi government, I joined the citizens in listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' today," said the Information and Broadcasting Minister.

Meanwhile, Javadekar visited the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, where he met the labourers rescued after a portion of a housing society's compound wall collapsed on the adjoining shanties in Kondhwa area early on Saturday. The incident had claimed the lives of 15 persons, including four children.

