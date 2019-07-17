Supreme Court to get new administrative building

Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday get a new administrative block to cope with the space constraints of the top court.

"The Additional Office Complex of the Supreme Court with a futuristic vision was planned on land measuring 12.19 acres abutting Pragati Maidan," a press statement said.

The foundation stone of the building was laid on September 27, 2012. The building is a state-of-the-art, environment-friendly, centrally air-conditioned office complex with all modern facilities.

The curvature of the building is in the European style with pillars that rise from the ground level and the colour scheme and sandstone external cladding depicts an attempt to retain the original marvel of the Supreme Court.

Designed to maximize the use of available sunlight, air and water, the new complex will generate solar power of 1,400 KW which will be integrated in the main grid.

The project has been designed as a GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) -compliant energy efficient building complex.

The new building will have five functional blocks and one service block, which are four to nine storeys high.

The additional building complex will have a three-level basement with car parking capacity for about 1,800 car units.

It has been built by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square meters and has imbibed technology intensive features, a showcase of avant-garde building technology, statement said.

The additional complex sets new standards in energy-efficient and environment-friendly building design and construction.

There are two world class auditoriums with a seating capacity of about 620 and 250 people and a conference-cum-meeting room.

Its rooftop solar power grid connected system, has the maximum solar power capacity of any building in Delhi-NCR till date. It has energy-efficient LED lighting with occupancy sensors to switch off lights when there are no occupants in the area.

An Integrated Building Management System is provided to achieve an effective, safe, energy saving and comfortable solution including a highly scalable and robust architecture with seamless integration of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, fire alarm system, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), public address system and other vital building systems, it said.

The new complex will also be equipped with a state-of-the-art data centre for storage and retrieval of documents. Its IT-enabled security framework spanning 825 CCTV cameras will also be the most modern.

The latest innovative design concepts and technology have been used to make one of the most ecologically clean buildings ever made. The building has consumed about 20 lakhs blocks made out of construction and demolition waste. No clay bricks have been used at the site saving about 35,000 MT of fertile soil.

Design innovations also led to saving of 1,000 metric tonnes in steel consumption.

The complex will be used for offices, storage of records, library, auditorium/seminar hall, conference halls, and litigants' hall.

Two sewage treatment plants have been provided for waste water recycling and reuse. There would be no municipal discharge with rainwater harvesting capacity of one lakh litres.

