Sikh man beating: 10 cops transferred from Mukharjee Nagar

Ten Delhi Police personnel were transferred for attacking a mini taxi driver and his son and not showing "greater patience and professionalism", the Delhi High Court was told on Tuesday.

The police said the policemen should have behaved differently even if the conduct of the Sikh driver and his son were aggressive in Mukherjee Nagar.

A report was submitted by the Delhi Police in public interest litigation by Advocate Dr. Seema Singhal seeking to bring to notice “the barbaric, horrific and malafide use of power” by certain Delhi Police officers on June 17 in the capital's Mukherjee Nagar area.

In her plea, petitioner Seema Singhal said the attack on Sarabjeet Singh and his son were "wholly arbitrary, unjust, oppressive and destructive of their constitutional rights".The incident had triggered outrage.

The court was hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry by an impartial agency like the CBI into the "most horrific incident of police brutality" on Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son on June 16 so that the guilty can be booked and the victims be compensated in accordance with the law.

The Delhi Police submission came on a report filed before a Division Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar.

Advocate Satyakam, representing Delhi Police, told the bench that 10 police personnel involved in the incident had been transferred to the First Battalion of Delhi Armed Police.

He said a senior officer of the battalion would pass an order constituting a joint departmental enquiry against their behaviour.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

The police had said then that Sarabjeet Singh charged at the police with a sword and had to be subdued. The son had come in his father's defence.

The petitioner has sought CCTV footage of the incident as well as medical records of the victims and also sought framing of appropriate guidelines for police reforms to prevent such violent acts of "police brutality and excessive force".

Condemning the Delhi Police's attack on the minor son during the clash, the Court also issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Central Government and Delhi Police in the petition seeking an independent probe into the incident.

