Image Source : PTI Shahberi fallout: 'Accountability should be fixed,' CM Yogi wants FIR, NSA against erring builders, officials

Taking note on July 17 Shahberi fallout last year in which nine people were killed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday demanded an FIR and NSA against the erring builders and officials responsible for illegal construction.

CM Yogi said accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction and risking thousands of human lives in Greater Noida.

"Accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction. Those who have played with the lives of thousands of residents should be sent to jail and an FIR should be lodged. Also, they should be booked under the National Security Act (NSA)," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

CM Yogi also directed that a list of the officials involved in land-related matters should be prepared so that strict action could be taken against them. A lsit should be prepared of all the officials responsible for the construction done after 2014.

"It should also be investigated that how, even after a stay from the court the construction was done, and due action should be taken against the officials responsible for it," he added.

The chief minister also instructed that there should be a forensic audit of the unsafe construction and these should be demolished immediately.

"Safety of the residents is of utmost priority," he remarked. CM Adityanath said officials should be held accountable in cases like those of Amrapali builders.

He also asked his Cabinet minister Satish Mahana to communicate with the local residents, along with MP and MLA of the area so that an amicable solution could be found.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also instructed Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey to investigate the quality of the construction done by the Lucknow Development Authority and the Housing Development Board as there have been some complaints about the quality of the construction.

The twin-building collapse in Greater Noida's Shahberi village had unearthed scores of other illegal constructions, which had come up in the area at the risk of human settlements.

ALSO READ: After Shahberi collapse, Noida Authority identifies 114 'illegal buildings' for demolition

ALSO READ: SC cancels Amrapali Group's RERA registration, orders NBCC to complete pending projects