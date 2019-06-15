Seer who 'forecast' Digvijaya victory not allowed to end life

Image Source : PTI Digvijaya Singh

Seer Bairagyanand Giri, who announced he would opt for 'samadhi' (live burial) after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lost the Lok Sabha election to BJP's Sadhvi Pragya contrary to his prophecy, was on Friday denied permission by the administration to end his life voluntarily.

Bairagyanand had sought permission for 'samadhi' from Bhopal District Magistrate Tarun Tikode, but the official rejected his plea and ordered the Deputy Inspector General to ensure security of the seer.

In a letter to the DIG, Tikode said: "This kind of permission can not be granted, hence, take necessary steps to ensure security of concerned person's life."

The former Mahamandleshwar of Niranjaniya Akhara made his request to the District Magistrate through his lawyer Majid Ali on Thursday. "I performed a Yagya during the election campaign in favour of Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh for his victory. I took the resolution that if Digvijaya faced defeat in the election then I would opt for 'samadhi'," he said in his letter to the official.

"... I will go for the 'samadhi' on June 16 at 2.11 p.m. to complete my resolution," he said in the letter.

Bairagyanand also demanded the right space for 'samadhi'.