Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two Punjab boys feared drowned in Himachal dam, NDRF summoned

Two Punjab boys feared drowned in Himachal dam, NDRF summoned

Two boys from Punjab were feared drowned in a dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official of the district administration said on Friday. The boys were feared drowned in the Pong dam, near Mangarh in Fatehpur tehsil, he added.

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: July 05, 2019 10:51 IST
Two Punjab boys feared drowned in Himachal dam, NDRF
Image Source : PTI

Two Punjab boys feared drowned in Himachal dam, NDRF summoned

Representative image 

Two boys from Punjab were feared drowned in a dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official of the district administration said on Friday.

 The boys were feared drowned in the Pong dam, near Mangarh in Fatehpur tehsil, he added.

Related Stories

The incident happened around midnight, the official said, adding that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately called in.

An NDRF team arrived at the spot at around 5.15 am and launched a rescue operation, he said.

More details are awaited. 

Also Read | Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached, 9 dead and 16 missing; flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaharashtra minister blames crabs for Tiware dam burst Next StoryGovernment to give pension to families of soldiers who get re-employed  