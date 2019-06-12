Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
Mann Ki Baat makes a comeback, June 30 is the day

"Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month's episode, scheduled on June 30, 2019," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 8:10 IST
Representative News Image

PM's Mann ki Baat radio address is set to resume on June 30.

The Mann ki Baat radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume on June 30 after it was discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.

"Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month's episode, scheduled on June 30, 2019," MyGovIndia said in a tweet. 

Prasar Bharati News Services also sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet. 

"PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on (link: http://mygov.in) mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800," it said.

Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party's victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years. 

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month. 

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

