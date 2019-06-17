Odisha to get three more cyber police stations

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Three more cyber police stations would be set up in Odisha to deal with the rising number of cyber crimes in the state, said an official here on Monday.

While in 2013, 120 cyber crime cases were registered in the state, it went up to 868 in 2018.

These cyber police stations would be set up in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Jeypore, said Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma. At present, Odisha has four cyber police station in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

Addressing a three-day training programme of the cyber investigating officers, Sharma said more such officers would be appointed in police stations.

In Bhubaneswar, a forensic lab-cum-training centre is under construction and will be complete in one-two months.