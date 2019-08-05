Now, anyone from India can buy property in Jammu and Kashmir

Now that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is set to go, people from anywhere in India can buy property and permanently settle there.

In an unprecedented move, the government on Monday moved a bill in both the houses of Parliament to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A. It also sought to bifurcate state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to Article 370, state's residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians. This implies that the Indian citizens from other states cannot purchase land or property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, with the special status set to go, people from anywhere in India will be able to buy property and permanently settle.

There will no more be a concept of ‘permanent residents’ in the state of J&K and citizens of the state will be like the citizens of the rest of the country. The State Assembly would function like any other state assembly in the country and there would not be any special privileges at their disposal.