I want bail, I won't bail: UK High Court to decide on Nirav Modi's plea today

Image Source : FILE PNB scam accused Nirav Modi

The fugitive diamond merchant and prime accused in Punjab National Bank scam Nirav Modi is trying his luck again at obtaining bail. He has been denied bail three times before this by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Modi had appealed against this decision in UK High Court. The judgment is likely to be delivered on Wednesday.

Since he was arrested in the month of March, Nirav Modi has been lodged in Wandsworth Prison. Nirav Modi is a prime accused in USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam. He is currently battling against getting extradited to India.

Westminster Magistrates' court, the same which ordered the extradition of another fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, has had reservations in giving bail to ​Nirav Modi. The Court fears that if granted bail, Nirav Modi will not surrender, in other words, he will run away.

Nirav Modi's counsel has sought to dispute such assertion saying that Nirav Modi cannot go anywhere as he does not have a passport.

Interestingly, Nirav Modi has made residency application to European Union and Vanuatu. Vanuatu is a country in the Pacific Ocean with a population of less than 3 lakh people. Modi's counsel admitted that he has made these applications. Nirav Modi's uncle and another accused in the PNB scam Mehul Choksey has already obtained citizenship of Antigua, a West Indian nation with a population of less than 1 lakh.

Nicholas Hearn, the lawyer representing India, made arguments saying that Nirav Modi has resources using which he can easily run away.

Nirav Modi's lawyer has even offered that her client is ready to get 'electronically tagged' for 16 hours everyday. Electronic tagging enable police and other agencies track a person's movements for as long as he/she is wearing the tag on person. However, this is being seen as Nirav Modi's attempt to convince the UK High Court into granting him bail.

