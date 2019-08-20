Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATION Three NIA officers being probed for blackmailing

Three NIA officers, including a Superintendent of Police, are facing a departmental probe following allegations of blackmailing raised against them.

A Delhi-based businessman has filed a complaint that Rs 2 crore was demanded from him in return for not naming him in a terror funding case involving Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the agency said on Tuesday.

The officers have been transferred out of the counter-terrorism agency until the matter is thoroughly examined.

"A complaint of misconduct has been received by the NIA against the officers.

"An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a Deputy Inspector General-level officer. In the meantime, the three concerned officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe," the NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA had received the complaint about a month ago regarding the SP and two junior officers, who were investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), run by the Pakistan based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

