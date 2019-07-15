'Maansikta hi kutton jaisi hai': Congress minister on BJP's criticism over MP govt order transferring dog handlers

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI According to the state government order, handlers of tracker, sniffer and narco dogs from 23 Battalion Dog Squad were given new postings in different districts of the state and were ordered to rejoin immediately along with their dogs.

Much has been said and written about the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government's order transferring 46 police dog handlers across the state along with their canines.

But how much is too much is the question!

A Congress leader has now likened the whole of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to dogs, saying "unki maansikta hi kutton jaisi hai."

When asked about the sharp criticism from the BJP on Kamal Nath's decision, Sajjan Singh Verma, state minister told reporters: "Yeh unki maansikta hai kutte jaisi hai aur kya karein [that's their way of thinking -- like a dog. What can I say?]"

According to the state government order, handlers of tracker, sniffer and narco dogs from 23 Battalion Dog Squad were given new postings in different districts of the state and were ordered to rejoin immediately along with their dogs.

In the latest postings, three sniffers, one each from Chhindwara, Satna and Betul were shifted to Chief Minister Kamal Nath's house in Bhopal.

To this end, BJP's state vice president Vijesh Lunawat tweeted, "The Great Kamal Nath government did not spare even dogs from the transfer business. Dog squad transferred in Madhya Pradesh."

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also invoked the issue of transfer of dogs to say that the Congress government would even sell land and sky if they could.

"Congress government should have at least left the dogs. The police department has transferred dogs en masse. If it was possible for Kamal Nath government and someone was ready to pay the price, they would even transfer land and sky," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Friday, the BJP cornered the Madhya Pradesh government for erroneously issuing a transfer order of a 'Sarpanch' instead of Panchayat Secretary.

Referring to a July 5 order of Rewa District Panchayat, Devtalab MLA Girish Gautam said that instead of transferring Rewa district panchayat Shivpura's in-charge Vibha Dwivedi, Sarpanch Bihari Lal Patel was transferred.

"The minister has become so busy that he has transferred a Sarpanch instead of Panchayat Secretary," he said.

It may be noted that a Sarpanch is elected by people and is not entitled to be transferred by the state government.

The BJP has in the past alleged that a "transfer racket" was flourishing in the government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath.