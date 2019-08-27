Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah reject offer to end their detention over Article 370

According to some media reports, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have rejected an offer by the administration to end their detention. Both Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under detention since August 5, while the Central government had abrogated Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik told Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah about the possibility of shifting them to their respective residences, sources said.

The governor also told the two leaders they will be released only if they don't mobilise their supporters in the Valley against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.

The detention period of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah was extended in government guest houses near the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar after both the former CMs had categorically rejected the offer.

However, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik refuted the claim by the politicians, a report with India Today said. He said that he never made such an offer to Mehbooba Mufti or Omar Abdullah.

