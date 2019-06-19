Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 
Maximum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana stay close to normal levels

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. 

Chandigarh Published on: June 19, 2019 20:03 IST
The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana stayed close to normal levels on Wednesday, the Met department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. 

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature in Bhiwani was 36.8 degrees Celsius, it added.

Hisar's maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

In Narnaul and Karnal, the maximum temperature settled around six notches below the season's average at 35.5 and 35.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were 37.7 degrees Celsius, 37.9 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius respectively. 

