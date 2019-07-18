Image Source : PTI Maoists attack 'police informer' in Jharkhand

Maoists on Thursday attacked a man and his son on charges of being "police informers" in Jharkhand's Latehar district and also set ablaze a number of vehicles, police said.

Maoists first carried out the arson in a vehicle parking area near a bus stand early in the day. They set on fire two tractors, a truck and a bike.

Later they beat up Ashok Sao and his son alleging them of being police informers. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

This year more than 50 vehicles have been torched by the Maoists in the state.

Also Read | Maoists set vehicles ablaze, assault labourers in Jharkhand

Also Read | Person embracing Maoist ideology can't be persecuted: Kerala HC