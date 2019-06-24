Manoj Tiwari receives death threat on SMS, culprit arrested

Image Source : PTI Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said he had received a death threat on SMS on his mobile phone with the sender saying he was under "extreme compulsion" to eliminate him. The culprit has been arrested, police said.

Tiwari told IANS: "I have got the death threat on my phone and I have informed the police about it."

According to the SMS, the person said he was sorry he had decided to eliminate Tiwari "under extreme compulsion".

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said that Tiwari, the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, got the message on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police.

Police later in Sunday that a 25-year-old man from Bihar's Buxar has been nabbed for sending the death threat.

A police officer said that the accused was identified as Vishwajeet alias Guddu, who wanted to seek attention and got Tiwari's number from the official website.

He also threatened that he would eliminate the Prime Minister if required, the police said.