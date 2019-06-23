Manoj Tiwari receives death threat through message, sender claims to be under 'extreme compulsion'

Image Source : PTI Manoj Tiwari receives death threat

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has received a death threat through an SMS on his personal phone number. In the message, the sender has claimed to be under extreme compulsion to eliminate the leader.

The sender of the message also said he was 'sorry' for deciding to eliminate Tiwari.

Commenting on the threat, Tiwari said the unidentified person also threatened to eliminate the prime minister "if need be".

"I have informed the police about the threat," he said.

A formal complaint about the threat will be lodged soon, said Delhi BJP's Media Relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

The SMS was received on Tiwari's mobile phone at 12.52 pm on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police, he added.

