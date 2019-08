4 dead, 19 injured in West Bengal lighting strike

Image Source : PTI Lightning creates havoc in West Bengal, 4 dead and 19 injured

Amid heavy rains, lightning struck in different parts of the city and West Bengal. This has led 4 deaths and injured 19 which also includes four Bangladesh nationals. Two deaths due to lightning-related incidents were reported from the metropolis, and an equal number from Purulia district, he said. While 16 people were injured because of lightning strikes in Kolkata, Purulia district accounted for three more.

One of the deceased has been identified as Subir Pal (34), who was on a visit to the iconic monument along with his wife and two-year-old daughter to celebrate the latter's birthday when lightning struck them.

The incident happened around 3.45 pm when they were waiting outside the south gate of Victoria Memorial. Pal was declared brought-dead at the nearby state-run SSKM Hospital.

Aparna Mondal, 52, suffered a cardiac arrest after lightning struck close to her house. Sixteen others, who were standing under trees near the south gate of the monument were injured due to a lightning strike.

Paul's wife, two-year-old daughter and the rest are being treated at SSKM Hospital. The Met Department on Friday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning in south Bengal till Sunday.

The weatherman said Kolkata is also likely to be lashed by torrential rain for the next two days. The metropolis received 99 mm rainfall between 2.30PM and 5.30PM on Friday, the Met Office said.

(With inputs from PTI)

