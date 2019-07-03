Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Krishnanand Rai Murder Case: Mukhtar Ansari, 6 others acquitted in BJP MLA muder case

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, Munna Bajrangi and five others have been acquitted on Wednesday by Delhi CBI Court. BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was shot more than 100 times with bursts of Ak 47 by in November 2005.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 16:01 IST
In a major development in the BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai's murder case, BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, Munna Bajrangi and five others have been acquitted. Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari also has been acquitted by Delhi CBI court in connection with the 2005 assassination case.

Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was prime accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder, was murdered last year. Bajrangi was lodged in Baghpat jail and was shot dead inside the premises of jail by his fellow inmate.

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was shot more than 100 times with bursts of Ak 47 by in November 2005. Bajrangi was last arrested in 2009 from Mumbai by a special cell team led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

