Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders probe into poor quality flyover

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he has ordered a Vigilence probe into the poor of a Kochi flyover, built during the ernstwhile Oomen Chandy government, which has started to crumble just after two and half years of its construction.

Vijayan was responding to a report submitted by Metroman E. Sreedharan where the latter said that the 750 metre-long Palarivattom flyover in Kochi, which was built at a cost of Rs 42 crore during the previous government and was supposed to stand over 100 years, is already crumbling after it was opened for traffic in October 2016.

The flyover has been closed for traffic since May 1. Speaking to the media soon after a Cabinet meeting, Vijayan said Sreedharan was entrusted to submit the report on the present status of the flyover.

"This flyover which should have functioned for 100 years, serious damage has been caused hust after two and a half years. While the foundation of the project is fine, of the 102 RCC girders, 97 of them have cracks and 16 of 18 piers have cracks besides 17 spans have to be also changed," said Vijayan.

"His (Sreedharan) report says that it will take 10 months for the refurbishment of the flyover and it will cost Rs 18.50 crore. It says inferior quality concrete, cement and iron bars were used and the design was flawed. A vigilance probe is on and soon we will decide on what further needs to be done."

The Vigilance in its preliminary report have recommended action against 17 officials associated with the construction of the flyover.

