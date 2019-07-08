KCR shut 4,000 government schools: Congress

Image Source : PTI K. Chandrashekar Rao shut 4,000 government schools: Congress

The Congress on Monday said the K. Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana has shut down 4,000 state-run schools while 2,000 schools were to face closure.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "The KCR government shut down 4,000 schools in the last tenure and another 2,000 schools face closure. Dismantling is the word for KCR - from Secretariat buildings to Public Education!,"

Sharing a media report claiming that around 2,000 schools in the state were at closure due to low enrollment, Surjewala termed it as "KCR's latest body blow to Telengana's public education".

