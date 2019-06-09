Day after ruling out rift with NDA, JD(U) announces to fight alone in four states

Image Source : PTI JDU will not be a part of NDA outside Bihar

In a recent development, the Janata Dal United (JDU) has announced it will not be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Mod-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) outside the state of Bihar.

JD(U) will fight the upcoming elections alone in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi, the party said. The decision was taken in the party's National Executive Meet on Sunday.

Earlier in March this year, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) had come out in clarification that their alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is limited only to the state of Bihar.

JD(U) national general secretary KC Tyagi had said the party is independent in all the other states.

It is important to note that JD(U) is not part of PM Narendra Modi-led cabinet in the Centre. The party had been offered a single cabinet berth by the BJP. However, the offer was rejected by Nitish Kumar saying that he did not want a 'symbolic representation' in the government. This was an apparent reference to demand of more cabinet ministerial posts.

The BJP however, is in a stronger position to dictate terms within the NDA after bagging 303 seats in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. BJP has managed to improve its tally than 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish came together when they shared the stage at a NDA rally for the first time in a decade in March. Before this, they had come together at a rally in 2009 in Ludhiana in Punjab.

