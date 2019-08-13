24, including 9 policemen injured in Jaipur communal clashes; mobile internet services suspended

Image Source : PTI Mobile internet services suspended after communal clashes break out in Jaipur

At least 24 people were injured after a communal clash resulted in stone pelting in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday. The injured also included 9 policemen after which the authorities used tear gas to disperse the mob. Meanwhile, mobile internet services in 10 police station areas have been suspended till Wednesday and 5 people have been arrested in the case.

Commenting on the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police(Second) Ajaypal Lamba said, "The accused have been booked for obstructing public servants in discharge of functions, blocking national highway and attacking police."

The violence on Monday night broke out after members of the minority community blocked the Delhi highway in front of an Eidgah near Galta Gate and pelted stones on a Haridwar-bound bus, leaving some passengers injured, according to police.

Members of both the communities clashed and when policemen reached the spot, they were also attacked. Window panes of at least five cars were damaged and a two-wheeler was torched, police said.

The tension in Galta Gate area had been building since Sunday after some members of the minority community allegedly misbehaved with kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) near Galta Gate, leading to anger among the majority community members.

Additional Police Commissioner (First) Santosh Chalke said they have identified three people who were spreading rumour on social media that people were being forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram', but no such incident happened.

Others involved in spreading the rumour are being pursued, he said.

ACP Lamba said additional police force has been deployed and no fresh violence has been reported on Tuesday. Police held a flag march through the affected areas and also held a peaceLD dialogue with people from both the communities.