ITBP team successfully carries 7 mountaineers' bodies to lower base camps

In one of the toughest operations of the world, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers on Tuesday successfully carried the 7 bodies of mountaineers, who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand in May, from 18,900 ft to Base Camp 2 at 17,000 feet.

In a never before seen operation, the team of ITBP mountaineers crossing high ridges using special equipment with high altitude mountaineering skills have been successful to carry the 7 bodies to the lower base camps today.

They are now trying to take the bodies to Base camp 1 at 15,250 feet today itself.

Battling inclement weather and snow blizzards at an height of about 18,000 feet, a 10-member team of the ITBP dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow on June 23.

