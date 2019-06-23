ITBP climbers recover 7 bodies near Nanda Devi peak

Image Source : PTI Nanda Devi

ITBP climbers on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand nearly a month ago, an officer said.

A 10-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow, DIG A P S Nimbadia said.

A search is on for another body as there were eight members in the team that had gone missing on way to the 17,800-foot-high peak, Nimbadia said.

Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation, named 'Daredevil', which had begun a week ago, the officer added.