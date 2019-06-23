Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. ITBP climbers recover 7 bodies near Nanda Devi peak

ITBP climbers recover 7 bodies near Nanda Devi peak

A 10-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow, DIG A P S Nimbadia said.

PTI PTI
Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) Published on: June 23, 2019 19:54 IST
Nanda Devi
Image Source : PTI

Nanda Devi

ITBP climbers on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand nearly a month ago, an officer said.

A 10-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow, DIG A P S Nimbadia said.

Related Stories

A search is on for another body as there were eight members in the team that had gone missing on way to the 17,800-foot-high peak, Nimbadia said.

Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation, named 'Daredevil', which had begun a week ago, the officer added.

Also Read: Nanda Devi: Indian Mountaineering Foundation team to set off today to retrieve climbers' bodies via land routes

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryVaishno Devi shrine to have own disaster response force by September 2020 Next Story'Non-Gandhi' can be Congress chief, but Gandhi family must remain active in party: Mani Shankar Aiyar  