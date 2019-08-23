After Indian Railways, traders body vows to ban single-use plastic from October 2

Image Source : PTI CAIT vow to ban single-use plastic from October 2

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged the private firms on Friday to stop using single-use plastic for their products after October 2. This has come after the Indian Railways announced to put a ban on single-use plastic material on its premises, including trains, from October 2.

Citing PM Modi's Independence Day speech at Red Fort, the CAIT has released a statement that products with single-use plastic would be boycotted by traders, distributors and retailers all across the country after the October 2.

Prime Minister Modi on his 73rd Independence Day speech said, "Can we free India from single-use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on 2nd October."

“During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation.

At Parliament premises single-use plastic has been already banned.

Meanwhile, CAIT had also asked the government to impose restrictions on trade with China, owing to its support to Pakistan against India’s interests. The traders body had also said that it would soon launch a nationwide campaign to educate the people across the country against the use of Chinese products.

