In debut Lok Sabha speech, Gautam Gambhir calls for steps to curb pollution

In Lok Sabha debut speech, Gautam Gambhir calls for steps to curb pollution

Former international cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir made his debut speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday in which he expressed concern over pollution in Indian cities.

He made a specific mention of Ghazipur landfill, which is on Delhi's outskirts, saying it has become a mountain of garbage.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Gambhir said people have "no hope" from the Delhi government as he urged the Union government to take measures to deal with the city's pollution before the situation reaches "a point of no return".

The central government should come out with a policy, he added.

Every year schools are shut and advisories are issued by authorities due to pollution and 14 out of 15 most polluted world cities are in India, he said.

Environmental pollution is a matter of great concern and affects everyone, Gambhir said.

Referring to the Ghazipur garbage dump, he said rubbish from east, central and old Delhi are dumped there and its height is now 65 meters, only eight meters less than Qutub Minar, a famous tourist site in the national capital.

He asked the government to take necessary steps in this regard.

Among other issues, BJP's Nayab Singh called for a survey to identify genuine BPL (below poverty line) beneficiaries.

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi urged the government to fix a pay scale for OT (operation theatre) technicians of Safdarjung hospital, saying they have been suffering for years.

RSP's NK Premachandran said the railway ministry should restore batter-operated cars facility for passengers, especially for the elderly and disabled, in several railway stations in Kerala.