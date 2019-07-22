Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE Honour killing: Brother kills woman, husband in Jharkhand

Four people were arrested on Monday in a case of honour killing of a couple in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district last month, police said.

Bodies of Raj Kumar Bedia and Aneeta Kumari were recovered from Ghaghra Tangari village under Basal police station on June 23, two days after Aneeta's family lodged a missing complaint about her. The family claimed that she had gone missing on June 17.

"Investigation revealed that Raj Kumar and Aneeta had eloped and got married, and Aneeta's brother Shyam Oraon was very upset about it. So he hatched a conspiracy to kill both of them," said Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police - Ramgarh.

"Oraon called Raj Kumar to a hill near Ghaghra Tangari village and killed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, he along with a cousin and two friends killed Aneeta. They then tried to burn the two bodies by pouring kerosene on them," Prabhat Kumar told reporters.

ALSO READ: 4 lynched in Jharkhand for practicing black magic

ALSO READ: After accusing dad of honour killing conspiracy, BJP MLA's daughter will now marry in court