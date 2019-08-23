Image Source : PTI Plant a sapling: Gujarat University professor's 'punishment' to students

In a move aimed at increasing the green cover and spreading awareness about the environment, a professor of architecture at a university here has been asking his students to plant saplings as 'punishment' for every minor mistake they commit on the campus.

This unique 'punishment', brought into practice eight years back in Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, has started showing results as more than 550 trees have now covered a large portion of the land near the building of Department of Architecture.

These trees and a small man-made pond is now attracting a variety of birds, honey-bees and butterflies, said Professor Mehul Patel, who started this tradition eight years back.

Patel, 36, teaches 'Basic Design' to over 700 students of the department. "Since I wanted to do something for the environment, I came up with this idea of asking the students to plant a sapling as a punishment for committing small mistakes, such as coming late to the class, submitting an assignment late or if

their mobile rings in the class," he said.

In the last eight years, over 550 trees were planted on the campus, Patel said, adding that some of the saplings planted early are now over 20 feet tall.

"Not just students, even I have to plant a sapling if I commit a mistake. Not just plantation, we also have to take care of it by giving it water and fertilizer. Our efforts have paid off as the green patch near our department now attracts a variety of birds, butterflies and honey-bees, which play an important role in the ecosystem," he added.

According to the professor, the students have also created a small pond so that the trees get required water from the ground even if there is nobody to water them during the vacations.

Even students said they are happy with this unique punishment. "We are asked to plant a sapling for committing minor mistakes. I have recently planted a sapling for coming late. This is a very good step by our faculty to increase green cover. We are also happy to see greenery. Even birds are getting the fruits from the trees planted in the past," Aneri Prajapati, a student, said.

