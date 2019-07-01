Drunk man falls off terrace of relative's house in Aurangabad, dies

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Drinking with a relative on the terrace of an under-construction house proved fatal for a man as he tumbled to his death after falling asleep there, police said on Sunday.

Manoj, 40, a resident of Bihar's Aurangabad, had come to his brother-in-law's house in Holambi Kalan village on the city's outskirts on Saturday and he and his relative Lal Mohan Yadav began drinking on the open terrace. Later, they both dropped off to sleep there.

"In an inebriated state, Manoj fell off the terrace. He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. During the investigation, no foul play has been found. The body was sent for autopsy," Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma said, adding that investigations are on.