Doctor manhandled in Delhi hospital after patient dies

A group of people including the husband and son of woman patient, Rajbala, 45, smashed glass and broke other equipment after they were informed about her death.

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 21:35 IST
Alleging medical negligence over a woman's death, her angry relatives manhandled the doctor who was treating her and vandalized the hospital, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.

A group of people including the husband and son of woman patient, Rajbala, 45, smashed glass and broke other equipment after they were informed about her death.

"Rajbala, suffering from a liver disease, was on ventilator in a critical state. As soon as her husband and relatives were informed about her death, they damaged the hospital property alleging negligence in her treatment.

"They later manhandled senior doctor, Jagmohan who was treating her. To save himself, he locked himself in the nurses' room," a senior police officer said.

"We have filed a case against the accused and started an investigation," he added.

