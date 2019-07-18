Image Source : PTI Demand in Lok Sabha for task force to fight drug menace

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded setting up of a task force to deal with the menace of drug abuse in the country.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Meenakashi Lekhi (BJP) said that several people are suffering from drug abuse.

India is a vulnerable country for smuggling of drugs as the country too is placed at Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle, she said.

"I call upon all the members that we all must set up a task force to removes drugs from the society," she said.

Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) raised the issue of inadequate availability of drinking water in the national capital.

He said that the Delhi government has done work on beautification of some ponds.

Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) demanded compensation for farmers of Samba and nearby region in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that fencing has been erected at Indo-Pakistan border in that region and land of certain farmers has been affected.

Mahendra Solanki (BJP) demanded effective implementation of advocate protection laws as cases have been reported about attack on lawyers.

T N Prathapan (INC) demanded for inclusion of patented medicines under price control regime.

Virendra Kumar (BJP) asked for formulation of a policy to reduce burden of heavy school bags on school students.

He said that as per international norms, weight of a school bag for kids should be only about 10 per cent of their total body weight.

Heavy bags are creating health related problems, he said.

Azam Khan (SP) alleged that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating.

Citing certain example including that of three criminals gunning down two constables in Chandausi, he said UP is the heart of the country but the law and order situation is not

good there.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that issues raised by the MPs during the Zero Hour will be sent to the ministries concerned, and if necessary, the ministries

will give a reply to the member.

Meanwhile, Manickam Tagore (INC) apologised to the Chair during the proceedings for his behaviour earlier in the day.

