Justice Sunil Gaur who refused Chidambaram's bail gets top tribunal job

Judge who refused Chidambaram's bail gets top tribunal job

Justice Sunil Gaur, the Delhi High Court judge, who rejected former Union Minister P. Chidambaram's bail plea two days before his retirement, has been appointed Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The tribunal comprises a Chairman and four members. It has its headquarters in New Delhi.

Gaur had paved the way for Chidambaram's arrest by the CBI, by turning down his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

While rejecting the petition on August 23 for interim protection, the High Court judge had said that the facts of the case prima facie reveal that Chidambaram was the kingpin and the key conspirator.

He had termed the case as classic one of money laundering and said granting bail would send a wrong message to the society.

In the high-profile INX Media case, Chidambaram is accused of facilitating foreign direct investment clearance in the company and is currently being investigated by the CBI and the ED.

Justice Gaur had also heard the other high profile case involving another top Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri. Puri is accused in a bank fraud case. Gaur had rejected Puri's bail plea as well.

Gaur is set to take over the top post at the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act from September 23.

Starting his law career in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1984, he had joined the Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 1995. He was elevated to the high court bench in April 2008 and became a permanent judge in April 2012.

