Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa was also present at the ceremony held at the Palam Technical area here.

New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 10:14 IST
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tributes to five of the 13 air-warriors, who lost their lives in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa was also present at the ceremony held at the Palam Technical area here.

On Thursday, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, paid tributes to the Air Force personnel at a wreath-laying ceremony in Jorhat.

The IAF recovered six bodies and mortal remains of seven of the air warriors on Thursday, 18 days after the crash. The remains were then brought to Jorhat in Assam.

Also Read: AN-32 crash: Mortal remains of 13 air-warriors reach Jorhat

