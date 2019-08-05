Image Source : PTI Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today beamoned the Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and described it as "the darkest day in Indian democracy".

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, said: "Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K."

It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti's statement comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, ending the special status to the state.

Shah moved the amendment amid uproar by opposition members.

Shah said: "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)."

Following his speech amid bedlam, the House was adjourned.