Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Cyclone Vayu: 150-year-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple collapses in Porbandar | Video

Cyclone Vayu: 150-year-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple collapses in Porbandar | Video

A portion of Porbandar's Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple, believed to be 150-year-old, has collapsed due to gusty winds and sea waves triggered by Cyclone Vayu.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2019 20:03 IST
Cyclone Vayu: 150-year-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple

Cyclone Vayu: 150-year-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple collapses in Porbandar | Video

A portion of Porbandar's Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple, believed to be 150-year-old, has collapsed due to gusty winds and sea waves triggered by Cyclone Vayu. 

Just as water trickled into the temple structure, one portion of the temple got shattered in the sea waves. 

According to Ministry of Earth Science, Vayu is expected to move north-northwestwards for sometime and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from Thursday afternoon. 

At least 40 to 45 boats were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Vayu as very strong winds hit the region and the sea turned rough.

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGood News! New metro line to link DMRC's Botanical Garden with Noida Metro Aqua Line Next StoryMizoram CM presents tax-free Rs 10,692.30 crore budget for FY19-20  