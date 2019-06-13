Cyclone Vayu: 150-year-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple collapses in Porbandar | Video

A portion of Porbandar's Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple, believed to be 150-year-old, has collapsed due to gusty winds and sea waves triggered by Cyclone Vayu.

Just as water trickled into the temple structure, one portion of the temple got shattered in the sea waves.

150 year old #Bhuteshwar #Mahadev Temple damaged late night due to heavy #seawaves in Porbandar.



Now Temple is locked and evacuated.

According to Ministry of Earth Science, Vayu is expected to move north-northwestwards for sometime and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from Thursday afternoon.

At least 40 to 45 boats were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Vayu as very strong winds hit the region and the sea turned rough.