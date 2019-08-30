Image Source : FILE Couple killed in wall collapse at 'Laru Kesri Ka Purva'

A young couple was killed after the wall of their thatched house collapsed at a village under the Kunda Kotwali police station, police said on Friday.

Shiv Bahadur Saroj (26) and his wife Kanya Devi (24) were sleeping inside their house at 'Laru Kesri Ka Purva' village when the wall collapsed on Thursday night, ASP (west) Dinesh Dwivedi said.

Both were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, the ASP added.

Also Read | Wall collapses in Mumbai's Chandivali

Also Read | One killed, two injured after portion of three-story building collapses in outer Delhi's Badli

Also Read | 4 dead, 10 hurt as two houses collapse in Greater Noida