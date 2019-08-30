Friday, August 30, 2019
     
Couple killed in wall collapse at 'Laru Kesri Ka Purva'

Shiv Bahadur Saroj (26) and his wife Kanya Devi (24) were sleeping inside their house at 'Laru Kesri Ka Purva' village when the wall collapsed on Thursday night, ASP (west) Dinesh Dwivedi said.  

Uttar Pradesh Published on: August 30, 2019 14:27 IST
Image Source : FILE

Couple killed in wall collapse at 'Laru Kesri Ka Purva'

A young couple was killed after the wall of their thatched house collapsed at a village under the Kunda Kotwali police station, police said on Friday.

Shiv Bahadur Saroj (26) and his wife Kanya Devi (24) were sleeping inside their house at 'Laru Kesri Ka Purva' village when the wall collapsed on Thursday night, ASP (west) Dinesh Dwivedi said.

Both were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, the ASP added.

