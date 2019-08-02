Wall collapses in Mumbai's Chandivali

Wall collapses in Mumbai

In news just coming in, a wall of a house has collapsed in Mumbai's Chandivalli. At least three people are feared trapped.

Three people are feared trapped under the debris of a wall which collapsed here on Friday afternoon, a civic official said. The incident took place in a chawl at Chandivali farm in suburban Sakinaka, an official said. Mumbai has been witnessing showers since Thursday night. Reports also suggest that a 40-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries.

Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall in many areas.

Waterlogging is being reported from areas like Chunabhatti.