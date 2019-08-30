Friday, August 30, 2019
     
One killed, two injured after portion of three-story building collapses in outer Delhi's Badli

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they received information about the incident at 5.15 am after which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, they said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2019 12:38 IST

Image Source : REPRESENTATION/ PTI



 

 One person was killed and two others were injured when a portion of a three-story building collapsed in outer Delhi's Badli area, officials said on Friday. 

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said they received information about the incident at 5.15 am after which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, they said.

One person died in the incident. The two injured have been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, fire officials added. 

