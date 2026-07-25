PM Modi sets new world record with 303 million views on anti-paper leak Instagram reel in 24 hours

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new world record for the highest number of views on an Instagram Reel within 24 hours after his video on anti-paper leak measures crossed 303 million views. This achievement surpassed the previous record of 300 million views, making PM Modi's reel the most-viewed Instagram Reel in the platform's history within a single day.

The reel, which he posted on Thursday night, focused on the government's roadmap to tackle paper leaks and reform the examination system amid nationwide student protests. The video received millions of views, also attracting more than 16 million likes, 1.5 million comments, and nearly one million new followers for the Prime Minister's Instagram account overnight.

PM Modi's reel surpasses previous record of 300 million views

Interestingly, this reel has surpassed the previous record of 300 million views, held by IShowSpeed for a reel featuring his meeting with BTS during the FIFA World Cup.

PM Modi's record-breaking social media milestone comes at a time when his government is battling a student protests over alleged NEET paper leaks in competitive examinations. In the first reel, the Prime Minister announced that the Centre was preparing legislation to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases and promised swift action against those responsible.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to youth in second video

He posted a second video on Friday night and expressed his gratitude to the youth for their "insightful suggestions" and positive response to a video he had shared on Friday. In a video message shared on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone."

"Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions--thanks to everybody. Your love and support continue, and our connection grows even stronger and more active," he further said.

PM Modi's message comes a day after he announced the government would bring stricter action against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

PM Modi says Cabinet will take up draft bill om paper leaks

In a self-recorded video shared on X on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts."The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House.

Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!"In the video, Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," he said.

PM said, "Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced.

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In another late-night video, PM Modi thanks 'young friends for insightful suggestions'