Jana Nayagan stays ahead at box office while The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 maintain strong run | July 24 BO report

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23. The film has opened to a strong response and is leading the Indian box office. Despite its arrival, it has not significantly affected the performance of other films currently running in cinemas. The Hollywood film The Odyssey saw a slight increase in its collection, while Dhamaal 4 also recorded a rise in earnings on its 15th day.

Jana Nayagan collection

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 27.35 crore on its second day (as of the time of writing), taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 57.10 crore. The Vijay-starrer continues to attract strong footfall and is expected to post another solid collection over the weekend.

Jana Nayagan collection so far

Day 1: Rs 29.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 27.35 crore

Total: Rs 57.10 crore

The Odyssey collection

According to data from Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.85 crore on its eighth day, taking the India total to Rs 115.92 in gross collection. Although the film started strongly, its collections dipped after the opening weekend. Nevertheless, it continues to perform reasonably well.

The Odyssey collection so far

Day 1: Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2: Rs 22 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 8 crore

Day 5: Rs 8.35 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 8: Rs 6.85 crore

Dhamaal 4 total earnings

Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 2.50 crore on its third Friday. These figures may increase as the night progresses. The film's total collection has reached Rs 139.15 crore. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore, the film has delivered a respectable box office performance.

Dhamaal 4 collections to date

First week: Rs 96 crore

Second week: Rs 40.65 crore

Third Friday: Rs 2.50 crore

With Jana Nayagan leading the box office, The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 have also managed to hold steady, setting up an interesting three-way competition at cinemas over the weekend.

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