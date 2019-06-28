Centre moves resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for 6 months

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah moves resolution to extend President rule in Jammu and Kashmir

In his first address as Home Minister, Amit Shah on Friday moved the resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir is being extended to six more months, the Union Home Minister told the Parliament.

Moving the resolution, he said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President's Rule be extended for another six months with effect from July 3, 2019.

He said during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.

The state has seen bloodshed in previous elections, but things have changed, he told the House. He urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.

In another proposal, Shah proposed a special reservation for the safety and security of those residing on the border.

Preparations for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are underway, the Union Home Minister said.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the state, Shah said the situation is being monitored.

"We are monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within time limit set by the previous home minister Rajnath Singh Ji. Life of every individual is important to us."

Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha and said, "this bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border."

Watch TV Coverage