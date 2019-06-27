Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, several injured as blast hits village in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, several injured as blast hits village in Kulgam

According to reports, one person was killed in the blast that hit a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The injured ones were taken to the hospital.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 12:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Blast hits village in Kulgam

One person was killed, while several others were injured after a blast hit Kulgam village of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Those injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The cause of the blast was yet not known. 

Meanwhile, a case into the incident has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A video posted by India TV's Manish Prasad on Twitter, shows the injured being taken to the hospital for treatment. 

