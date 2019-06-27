Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, several injured as blast hits village in Kulgam

One person was killed, while several others were injured after a blast hit Kulgam village of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Those injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
The cause of the blast was yet not known.
Meanwhile, a case into the incident has been registered and further investigation is underway.
A video posted by India TV's Manish Prasad on Twitter, shows the injured being taken to the hospital for treatment.
Mysterious #blast in Chuder village of #Kulgam several injured.— Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) June 27, 2019
Investigation Begin by @KashmirPolice .@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/x3Z6RAOE9M
Also Read | Masood Azhar among 10 injured in blast at Pakistan hospital
Video: 9 jawans, 2 civilians injured in IED blast in Pulwama