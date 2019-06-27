Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, several injured as blast hits village in Kulgam

Image Source : PTI Blast hits village in Kulgam

One person was killed, while several others were injured after a blast hit Kulgam village of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Those injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the blast was yet not known.

Meanwhile, a case into the incident has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A video posted by India TV's Manish Prasad on Twitter, shows the injured being taken to the hospital for treatment.

