Masood Azhar among 10 injured in blast at Pakistan hospital, no official confirmation; Twitter reacts

Human rights worker from Quetta, MiaKhail has posted a video on Twitter, which shows thick smoke rising from the hospital. 

New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 14:09 IST
Nearly 10 people were injured in a huge explosion that rocked a military hospital in Pakistan on Sunday. According to the information available on Twitter, UN-blacklisted terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was admitted to this hospital and has sustained injuries in the blast. 

There is, however, no official confirmation on the report. 

If human rights worker from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail is to be believed, Masood Azhar is undergoing treatment at this hospital, where the Pakistani army has banned the media to cover the incident. 

The explosion was reported from Rawalpindi in Pakistan. 

MiaKhail has posted a video on Twitter, which shows thick smoke rising from the hospital. 

"Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency. Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story," he wrote on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, a number of Twitterati have put forth their suspicions and claims over the incident. 

"Masood Azhar is killed in blast or what ?", one user asked. 

"I wonder, weather #MasoodAzhar is faking his own death? or someone faked his death? Or or he faked someone's death? Or or or he is dead," tweeted another. 

"This may be an attempt by ISI to erase useless Masood Azhar. The whole episode may be scripted...," tweeted another user.

