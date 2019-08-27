Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri

The Pakistan Army Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on August 23, an Indian soldier was killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Naik Rajib Thapa was killed in shelling by the Pakistani forces in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district.

The Indian Army issued a statement that in retaliatory firing, heavy damage was inflicted upon the Pakistani Army posts which resulted in casualties of Pakistani soldiers as well. The exact number of casualties on the Pakistani side was not known.

