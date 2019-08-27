Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on August 23, Indian soldier Naik Rajib Thapa was killed after ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2019 16:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri

The Pakistan Army Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Earlier on August 23, an Indian soldier was killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Naik Rajib Thapa was killed in shelling by the Pakistani forces in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district.

The Indian Army issued a statement that in retaliatory firing, heavy damage was inflicted upon the Pakistani Army posts which resulted in casualties of Pakistani soldiers as well. The exact number of casualties on the Pakistani side was not known.

