Image Source : PTI Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian diplomat was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, the Director-General (South Asia and SAARC), following Sunday's unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hot Spring and Chirikot sectors of the LoC, reports The Express Tribune.

Two elderly civilians were killed in the firing, while a seven-year-old boy was seriously injured.

"Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons...," said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Faisal said the violations were "a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation".

He urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Director-General added that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.

