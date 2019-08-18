Monday, August 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC twice in a single day, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC twice in a single day, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan committed ceasefire violations twice on a single day on Sunday (August 18). Indian Army gave Pakistani troops a befitting reply on both occasions. 

Raman Saini Raman Saini
Jammu Published on: August 18, 2019 23:58 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire across LoC in Jammu
Image Source : PTI

Pakistan violates ceasefire across LoC in Jammu

Pakistan committed ceasefire violations twice in a single day on Sunday (August 18). Indian Army gave Pakistani troops a befitting reply on both occasions. 

On Sunday morning, Pakistani soldiers opened fire across Line of Control in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had been violating ceasefire in Nowshera since Saturday. 

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa (35), a resident of Dehradun, was killed due to Pakistani mortar and gunfire on Saturday.

However, the Indian Army destroyed Pakistan Army post after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Naushera sector of the LoC using small arms. Our troops have responded befittingly using same calibre weapons," said defence spokesman, Lt. Col. Manish Mehta. 

On Sunday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sundarbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir. It got an aggressive reply from Indian troops.

ALSO READ | Intermittent exchange of firing between Pak rangers and BSF personnel along IB

ALSO READ | Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu region, India retaliates

ALSO READ | Soldier dies as Pakistan violates ceasefire across LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBJP cadre now hope Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code come soon Next StorySchoolteacher gets transferred, students hug to stop him from going  