Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC twice in a single day, Indian Army retaliates

Image Source : PTI Pakistan violates ceasefire across LoC in Jammu

Pakistan committed ceasefire violations twice in a single day on Sunday (August 18). Indian Army gave Pakistani troops a befitting reply on both occasions.

On Sunday morning, Pakistani soldiers opened fire across Line of Control in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had been violating ceasefire in Nowshera since Saturday.

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa (35), a resident of Dehradun, was killed due to Pakistani mortar and gunfire on Saturday.

However, the Indian Army destroyed Pakistan Army post after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Naushera sector of the LoC using small arms. Our troops have responded befittingly using same calibre weapons," said defence spokesman, Lt. Col. Manish Mehta.

On Sunday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sundarbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir. It got an aggressive reply from Indian troops.

