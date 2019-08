Indian Army blasts Pakistani post after ceasefire violation in Rajouri, 1 Indian soldier martyred Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistani army after it violated ceasefire in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The ceasefire violation started in the morning and exchange of fire continued well in the afternoon. One Indian soldier lost his life in the gunbattle.

Image shows smoke emanating from Pakistani post targetted by Indian Army