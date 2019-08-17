Jammu and Kashmir: Army Jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri

Image Source : PTI Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

An army jawan was martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera.

The cross-border firing by Pakistan started in Nowshera sector at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the official said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when the last reports were received.

In July, two army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy shelling and firing led by Pakistani troops in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.