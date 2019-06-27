30 die in Bihar lightning strikes

Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Patna Published on: June 27, 2019 11:04 IST
At least 30 people were killed and over a dozen others injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official said here on Thursday.

The deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Jamui, Khagaria, Madyepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Mitigari and Gaya districts, the state disaster management department official said.

"The state government has ordered an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' kin," the official added.

According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.

